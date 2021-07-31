Conflux Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.16 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Conflux Network has a market cap of $186.88 million and $6.16 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.97 or 0.06136626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.98 or 0.01327393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00352942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00125758 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.15 or 0.00581863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00346155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00273466 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 861,451,623 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

