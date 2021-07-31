Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Trimmed by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.