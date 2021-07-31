Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Construction Partners worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Construction Partners by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

