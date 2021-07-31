CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.87 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $123,649.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00215505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,667,146 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

