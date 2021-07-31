Contrasting Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) & Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25%

This table compares Allied Resources and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.51 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -4.76

Allied Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Resources and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Resources has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Allied Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The company involves in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and gas. Its properties located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad, Edwards and Jackson Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

