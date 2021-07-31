Contrasting HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HealthEquity and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 8.41 $8.83 million $1.22 60.64 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.60% 5.95% 3.15% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HealthEquity and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 4 7 1 2.75 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity currently has a consensus price target of $85.82, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than CannaSys.

Summary

HealthEquity beats CannaSys on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.