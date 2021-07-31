Contrasting Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and The Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 9.45% 39.04% 10.10%

55.6% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Human Pheromone Sciences and The Estée Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 0 4 15 1 2.85

The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $318.19, suggesting a potential downside of 4.68%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and The Estée Lauder Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 8.47 $684.00 million $4.12 81.03

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

