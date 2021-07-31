Contrasting Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

39.6% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises $2.34 billion 0.28 $50.93 million N/A N/A Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.53 -$36.64 million N/A N/A

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises 21.77% -21.60% 4.97% Landsea Homes N/A 12.63% 5.73%

Risk & Volatility

Hovnanian Enterprises has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hovnanian Enterprises and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Landsea Homes has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Hovnanian Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans and title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.