Contrasting Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics N/A -33.18% -30.79% Cytosorbents -19.94% -13.11% -10.34%

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lyra Therapeutics and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 303.73%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 105.87%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Cytosorbents’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.59) -2.49 Cytosorbents $41.01 million 8.04 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -38.05

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyra Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

