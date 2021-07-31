Contrasting SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $140.44 million 4.80 -$20.62 million N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.64 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -12.80

Everspin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies -17.16% -39.14% -21.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SkyWater Technology and Everspin Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.64%. Given SkyWater Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.