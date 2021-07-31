Cooper Financial Group Acquires 4,547 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 308,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $3,631,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

