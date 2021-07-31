Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMMC shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

CMMC traded down C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$757.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,309,380. Insiders have sold 403,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,650 in the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

