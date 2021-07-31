Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.83.
CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CSOD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.94. 315,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
