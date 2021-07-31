Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CSOD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.94. 315,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

