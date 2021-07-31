Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 45,078 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

