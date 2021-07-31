Cortex Market Cap Achieves $26.41 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00802550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00085368 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,214,049 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.