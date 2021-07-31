Cosmo Coin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $544,767.35 and $977.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00055962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.00805986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00085509 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

