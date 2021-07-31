Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00131285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.79 or 1.00009612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.03 or 0.00817822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.