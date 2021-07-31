Cream Trading 226% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 226% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $90,242.10 and $26.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

