Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $380.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.51. 7,405,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.51. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,071.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,053,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,283 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,273,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,877 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,774,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,736,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

