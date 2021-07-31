Credits (CS) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $589,691.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

