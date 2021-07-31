Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 6,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 314,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

CPG opened at $3.67 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

