Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $6.29 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.
