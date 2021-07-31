Critical Contrast: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.84 -$420,000.00 $0.51 62.59 SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 1.10 $180,000.00 N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for i3 Verticals and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08% SilverSun Technologies 1.96% 9.06% 4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats SilverSun Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

