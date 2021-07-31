Critical Review: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 6.93% 15.75% 7.32% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

90.2% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CACI International and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $5.72 billion 1.10 $321.48 million $12.61 21.17 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Risk and Volatility

CACI International has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CACI International and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 8 0 2.89 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $295.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. Given CACI International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Triple P.

Summary

CACI International beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions and supports cyber support to federal customers and the intelligence community (IC), as well as support to the IC and the department of defense. In addition, the company offers enterprise-wide information solutions and services to design, develop, integrate, deploy, operate and manage, sustain, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improve healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, and enhances the speed and efficiency of emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support, as well as ground truth and intelligence gathering services; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as provides signals intelligence and radio systems. Additionally, the company offers investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; space operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as develops and integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

