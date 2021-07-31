Critical Review: FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) versus Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 27.86% 10.33% 1.07% Stock Yards Bancorp 27.71% 18.13% 1.73%

This is a summary of current recommendations for FVCBankcorp and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

FVCBankcorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.29%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Stock Yards Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.99 million 3.70 $15.50 million $1.13 16.81 Stock Yards Bancorp $199.77 million 5.43 $58.87 million $2.59 18.39

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. FVCBankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stock Yards Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses. This segment also offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer. The WM&T segment provides investment management, company retirement plan management, retirement planning, trust, estate, and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 44 full service banking locations, including 33 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 6 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

