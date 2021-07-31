Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,333,903. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $3,948,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crocs by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

