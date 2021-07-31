Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 627,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROMF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$14.56 during midday trading on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

