Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Cronos Group by 761.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,954 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cronos Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

