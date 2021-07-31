Crust One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

