Crust Shadow (CSM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $12,553.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00799840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00085332 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

CSM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.