Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 40.8% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $378,801.19 and approximately $72.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars.

