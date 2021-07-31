CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $359,110.79 and $1,189.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00206750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00033757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

