CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 60,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,750. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.85. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.04%.

In related news, COO Robert Wesley Price purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares in the company, valued at $750,485.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen R. Gill purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,612 shares in the company, valued at $152,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 126,130 shares of company stock worth $202,741. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSI Compressco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CSI Compressco worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.