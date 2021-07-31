CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 247,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CTS has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.