Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 21,952 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 353.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of South State by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of South State by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.84 on Friday. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

