Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

