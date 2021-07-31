Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $251.74 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $170.31 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.