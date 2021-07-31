Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Meredith worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.40. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

