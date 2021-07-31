Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $49,852,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after buying an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after buying an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after buying an additional 990,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

