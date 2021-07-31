Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 303.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,339 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Ping Identity worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,682,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

PING opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

