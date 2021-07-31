Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $96.46 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

