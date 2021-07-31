Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

