Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

