Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,979 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HUYA worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in HUYA by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in HUYA by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in HUYA by 67,766.4% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

