Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 60,885 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,885 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SYNNEX by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,156 shares of company stock worth $3,301,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.