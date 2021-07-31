Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

