Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $3,161,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $6,279,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vontier by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

