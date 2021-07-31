Cullen/Frost Bankers’ (CFR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.32. The stock had a trading volume of 770,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,918. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 37.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $22,989,911,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3,918.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,800,000 after buying an additional 4,579,082 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9,679.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,249,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,226,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,959,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,537,000 after buying an additional 1,327,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 177.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,940,000 after buying an additional 1,171,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

