CUMROCKET (CUMMIES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $451,236.00

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. CUMROCKET has a market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $451,236.00 worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUMROCKET has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One CUMROCKET coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00102319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00133356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,609.43 or 0.99840222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00824233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUMROCKET Coin Profile

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,334,519,634 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

Buying and Selling CUMROCKET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUMROCKET directly using US dollars.

