Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CMLS stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $241.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.23. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

